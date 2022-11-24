The Silver Sands in Aberdour will host a unique ‘noody dook’ on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It is being organised by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club as a fundraiser for good causes. It is open to anyone aged 18 or over who is brave enough to skinny dip early in the morning.

Lee Walls, club spokesman, said: “There are lots of ‘dook’ events in Scotland, but nothing quite like this one. We hope lots of people will come and take part in what will be a personal challenge and a celebration of life, our bodies and nature.

“This event is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

The poster promoting the Noody Dook at Aberdour's Silver Sands

The noody dook will run from 9:30am to 10:30am, and participants need only get naked if they are comfortable doing so.

Added Lee: “People might like to add to the fun by wearing colourful wigs, masks and face-paint.”

The £q12 registration, plus fees, will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to be used to fund the many causes that it supports. These range from helping to eradicate polio disease to supporting victims of the war in Ukraine, providing education for poor children in Africa, and helping disadvantaged people in West Fife.

Life-guards and first-aiders will be on site for the hour long event. Anyone entering the water before or after those times will do so at their own risk.

