Fife beaches pick up cleanliness plaudits following study
Burntisland Beach was also the ninth cleanest in the UK. The rankings were decided using Trip Advisor mentions for the word “clean” in reviews left by beachgoers. A total of 38.2 per cent of reviewers used the term in their reviews of the Fife beach.
A second Fife coastal landmark also appeared in the Scotland rankings, with Leven Beach being rated the 10th cleanest in the country, with 31.4 per cent of reviews mentioning it positively.
The research was conducted by Cleanipedia ahead of The Great British Beach Clean. Cleanipedia provides domestic cleaning and home organisation tips.
The Great British Beach Clean is a 10 day-long initiative organised by the Marine Conservation Society between Friday, September 15 and Sunday, 24th, and encourages the public to help up with cleaning up the UK's beaches.