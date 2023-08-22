Fife beauty salons shortlisted for Scottish industry awards

The businesses include everything from nail bars to body piercing, and they will find out if they have won at an awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow in the autumn. Now in its fifth year, the competition showcases the best in the industry, with nominations coming from the public.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards said: “We were overwhelmed by the caliber of entries we received this year. The passion and dedication displayed by the finalists are truly inspiring and reflect the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Nominated in the five-star beauty salon category are Kirkcaldy businesses Lala Beauty- it is also up for tanning salon of the year - and Scarlett’s Nail Lounge. Marie McFarlane of Kulture, Lochgelly, is in the running as beauty therapist of the year, while Claire Watters, Cutie Patootie Nails, Thornton, is up for the nail technician award.

Reflexions Hairdressing, Leslie, is shortlisted in the five-star hair salon category, and Dunermline-based Julia Hart Skin Clinic is in the running for aesthetic team of the year. The Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, is up for resident and luxury spa of the year awards.