Fife bin changes: check your calendar with days to go before new collection days
Most residents will see some change to their bin collection calendars from Monday, October 14 as Fife Council introduces new work patterns based around a single shift. Details are at www.fife.gov.uk/bincalendar
The local authority has urged everyone to make a note of ew collection schedule to ensure that their bins are placed out on the correct days for collection which will take place between 7:00am to 4.30pm. Household bins will still be emptied Monday to Friday, and waste and recycling services, and the four-bin recycling system, will continue
Blue bins - up to two bags of waste will be collected alongside blue bins on the weeks October 14-26
Green bins - up to two bags of cans and plastics will be collected alongside green bins on the weeks of October 14-26, or the first collection of your green bin after the changeover
Grey bins - up to two bundles of paper and cardboard will be collected alongside grey bins on the weeks of October 28- November 8, or the first collection of your grey bin after the changeover
Sandy Anderson, service manager: said: “We’re fast approaching Recycle Week 2024, which runs 14th - 20th October. Zero Waste Scotland’s Recycle Week campaign ‘Don’t let it go to waste’ champions all the efforts we make to recycle.
“We thank local people for continuing to recycle as much as possible as the changes to bin collections are rolled out. If you need to wait a little longer than usual for one of your collections, we have some FAQs online to help you deal with any additional recycling or waste.
“It’s also helpful if you can reduce the space your recycling takes up in your bin, so that you can fit more in – for example by scrunching, flattening, folding or tearing paper or cardboard and by flattening, squashing or squeezing your plastics, where possible.”
Recycling properly helps to save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to tackle climate change. For more information about recycling and facilities in Fife visit www.fife.gov.uk/recycling
