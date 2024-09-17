Fife bin collections: why they are changing and when changes come into effect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers have been urged to check their calendars as changes to bin services are about to come into effect.

Fife Council is moving to new single shift patterns from October 14, and households will be affected as their days may change.

The current four-bin system will continue to operate next month, but the local authority wants people to be prepared in advance of the changes.

The new online bin calendars are now available to view at https://www.fife.gov.uk/services/bin-calendar to check their future collection dates. It lets residents to enter their postcode to find their collection days and offers the option to print out a handy calendar.

Bin collections are set to change (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The change has been prompted by a switch to a single shift pattern for domestic waste service staff, offering improved collection hours for both residents and council staff.

Currently, bins can be emptied any time between 6:00am and 9:00pm. The new shift patterns mean that collections will take place between 7:00am to 4.30pm. Bins will still be emptied from Monday to Friday. Many missed bins are due to residents not presenting them at the kerb in time. The new arrangement gives people more time to get their bins out and reduces very early morning noise.

Cllr Jan Wincott, spokesperson for the environment, said: “The introduction of a single shift system is key to providing a more reliable and consistent bin collection service. As well as helping residents, the removal of unsociable hours will also enable us to attract and retain staff.

“We know that waste and recycling services are very important and we encourage everyone to make a note of their new collection schedule.”

The changes are also aimed at helping boost recycling levels with around 3000 rural and hard-to-access properties will transition to a more comprehensive three-bin recycling system