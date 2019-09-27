Fife bingo club honours William on his 100th birthday

Regular bingo player William Ross celebrated his 100th birthday in style with a party at Club 3000 in Kirkcaldy.

William, who is a retired music teacher, attends the club every Tuesday evening – and is very much a part of the venue’s bingo community in Carberry Place,

He was overwhelmed when staff treated him to a party to toast the milestone.

Other members gave him a standing ovation while staff presented him with champagne and a birthday cake to celebrate his special birthday.

