A Fife boating club has become the first in the UK to take delivery of a fully electric safety and training vessel.

The purpose-built, latest model Pulse 63 Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) was built for Wormit Boating Club and Watersports Hub by RS Electric Boats in Hampshire, and launched on the River Tay estuary.

Club members, the public and invited guests will gather at the club’s open day tomorrow (Saturday, May 25) following the unveiling of the vessel’s name, eWOC - Electric Wormit Operational Craft - which was suggested by nine-year-old Wormit Primary School pupil, Archie Dowdell. Sailing and rowing boats, paddleboards, kayaks and other vessels will also be on display in the Tay estuary at the event.

With a top speed of up to 23 knots, a range of up to 100 nautical miles and capacity for up to six people, the new vessel is a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to the club’s ageing existing safety boats, which are fuelled by petrol. Its sealed, onboard batteries can be charged via the mains in the same way as an electric car.

Commodore Ralph Webster (in blue), with Alex Middleton of RS Marine Group (grey jacket), Wormit Primary School pupil Archie Dowdell, and Andrew Lumsden, volunteer RYA Powerboat instructor (sunglasses). (Pic: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

The purchase of the £100,000 vessel was made possible by a grant from the Crown Estate Scotland and donations from local companies, individuals and club funds. The new safety boat will support the club’s current 225 members who take part in a range of watersports between the Tay Road and Rail Bridges, including open water swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, skiff rowing, dinghy sailing and powerboating.

It is part of a wider modernisation strategy for the club, which includes plans for a Community Asset Transfer of the club grounds from Fife Council and ambitions to create a new clubhouse with a balcony and potentially a café overlooking the Tay.

Ralph Webster, Commodore of the club, said: “As a small but friendly boating club in Fife, we are proud to be the first in the UK to have this fantastic electric safety vessel, pioneering the use of its innovative design, features and specification on our local waters. We are all trying to help clean up the River Tay so are very aware of our commitment to preserving the local area, so as well as being the next generation in safety boats, eWOC is both sustainable and kind to the marine environment which provides so much enjoyment to our members.”

Based at Woodhaven Pier in Wormit, the club is a registered Royal Yachting Association member and training centre. Andrew Lumsden, volunteer RYA Powerboat instructor, will also use the vessel as part of the RYA Powerboat Level 2 Courses run by the club which will give those undertaking the course to experience new boat technology in addition to the club’s current fleet of petrol-powered vessels.

Photo captions: Commodore Ralph Webster with Wormit Primary School pupil Archie Dowdell (Pic: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Andrew said: “We are delighted to have received this vessel in full compliance and safety guidelines as set by the RYA and offers fully inboard seating for increased safety during Powerboat courses.”

A deliberate fire in the clubhouse during lockdown was the catalyst for rejuvenating the club. It was repaired by the members themselves and paddleboarding, kayaking and open water swimming added to the club’s activities bringing in new members.