Fife-born actor Dougray Scott backs Parkinson's UK fundraising walks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dougray (56) – who grew up in the Fife town and attended Auchmuty High, before going on to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff – is backing the charity’s latest fundraising efforts.

His dad Alan lived with Parkinson’s, so Dougray has experience of what the disease is like and the impact it can have, and is therefore happy to give his backing to the Walk for Parkinson’s initiative.

The star of hit movies such as the Mission Impossible series and Hitman said: “My dad lived with Parkinson’s for many years so I’ve experienced first-hand the huge impact this condition has on people’s daily lives – whether that’s someone living with it, or their family, friends and carers.

Dougray Scott, whose father suffered from Parkinson's, is supporting the Walk for Parkinson's fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, you’re walking for breakthroughs in Parkinson’s research.

“Every penny will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to ensure we find better treatments and a cure for this devastating condition.”

Walk for Parkinson’s has been taking place since June this year. Walks have been held in beautiful parks, across sensational countryside, and through historic towns.

There are two walks left in Scotland. One is at Brodie Castle, Forres, in Moray, on Sunday, September 11; while the other is closer to Fife, at Scone Palace in Perthshire, on Sunday, October 9. You can also organise your own walk.

Every week about 30 people in Scotland are diagnosed with Parkinson's. Today, there are 12,400 people in Scotland living with Parkinson’s. That’s around one in every 375 adults.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work.

Ann Rowe, head of regional fundraising, said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure. Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication. Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support.”