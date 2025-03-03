Fife bowling club’s £5000 appeal to avoid doors closure after almost 130 years

A long-standing bowling club in Fife is halfway to its fundraising target to keep its doors open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lochgelly Bowling Club needs to raise £5000 to remove the threat of closure hanging over the green.

It is battling rising costs and a membership which is growing older, and warned it could fold within weeks if it can’t hit its target,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has been part of the town for almost 130 years, and has urged locals to rally round. The online fundraiser was launched after a committee meeting last week - the AGM is scheduled for March 13 - and has already netted over £2300. A fundraising event was held in the club last week to help ease the financial pressures.

Lochgelly Bowling Club needs to raise £5000 (Pics: Submitted)

The appeal comes in the countdown to a new bowling season with clubs across Fife preparing to roll the first jack.

A statement on the fundraising page said: “Sorry to ask but the club is currently feeling the effects of rising costs and inflation for which many of you will be experiencing the same.

“Unfortunately, the club is looking at closure should urgent funds not be raised. We are urging anyone who is willing to donate to do so via the just given page link below. Please help us keep this 128 year old club alive!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new membership drive for all members is also underway with joining fees set at £50 foir the first year, with couples getting a discount at £80.

Other clubs have also rallied - Windygates Bowling Club made a donation of £100 after enduring similar financial challenges.

> To donate, go to justgiving.com and search for Save Lochgelly Bowling Club