Fife boy (12) launches fundraiser in memory of his dad to carry on his good work

Daniel Brown has set himself the target of climbing 51 flights of stairs between Father’s Day and June 24 - the date of his dad Mark’s birthday.

Mark died unexpectedly at the age of 51 last December.

He was a well known figure within BB circles in Fife - he was part of the 3rd Glenrothes Brigade, and served the organisation for some 45 years.

Daniel Brown has set himself a target of climbing 51 flights of stairs every day to raise money for the Salvation Army in memory of his dad. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He also dedicated much of his time to volunteering with young people to give them opportunities.

Mark also served with St Andrews First Aid where he had been awarded a special commendation for his actions as a fatal car accident, as well as his 20 year long service medal.

Now his son wants to raise funds to help pay for mental health support and training.

His mum Felicity said: “Daniel spent a lot of time with his dad, going on walks and to the arcade.

“At worship one Sunday they were unveiling a memorial bench for a member who had passed away.

“Daniel asked what was there to acknowledge the work his dad did.

“He wanted to make a difference in the same way his dad made a difference.”

The youngster came up with the idea of climbing 51 flights of stairs each day in a very personal, unique fundraiser which has already netted around £500.

He is doing the climbs at home, but plans to finish with a flourish at Riverside Park in Glenrothes where he spent time with his dad.

Daniel is hoping that that donations made via Just Giving page might go on to save a life or, at the very least, bring comfort to someone in knowing that they are not alone - if he raises £900, it would pay for training for ten people.

Added his mum: “I am so incredibly proud of Daniel making this commitment to help others the way that his dad did.”