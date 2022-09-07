Fife boys set for Kiltwalk challenge to raise funds for Team Jak Foundation

Thomas Muldoon and his friend Murray Satchell will take part in the major fundraiser in the capital on Sunday, September 18.

The P6 Thornton Primary School pupils will be tackling all 14.6 miles to raise funds for their chosen charity, Team Jak Foundation, a charity offering practical and emotional support to young people in Scotland diagnosed with cancer

It was named after a young teenager diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer in 2014, who, but before he lost his fight with the disease, shared a vision with his family – to open Jak’s Den, a safe haven for young cancer patients and their family and friends.

Murray Satchell (left) and Thomas Muldoon (right)

The duo have been busy fundraising already, making and selling fudge, and are closing in on their initial target of £200.

Every penny Thomas and Murray raise will also be topped up by 50% thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.

On their fundraising page, they said: “We’re taking on a Kiltwalk to raise funds for Team Jak Foundation - a charity close to our heart who has inspired us to give something back.

“Any donation you can spare will mean the world to us and our chosen charity. Thank you!”

Kiltwalkers are free to raise funds for any charity of their choosing.

The event has been going since 2016 and has raised over £22.5million, with The Hunter Foundation adding £11.4 million to take the total so far to £33.9million

In 2021, the Kiltwalk broke all records raising £8.4million for some 1270 Scottish charities.

Kiltwalkers have the choice of taking part in several different events.

They range from the Wee Wander which takes in some four miles to the Mighty Strife - a 24-0mile hike which starts at Holyrood Park and ends at Murrayfield Stadium

The Thornton duo have opted for the Big Stroll - a 13-mile circular route from Murrayfield, around the capital and back to the international rugby stadium.

Thomas and Murray would welcome any donations from Fifers.