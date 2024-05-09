Fife branch of army charity supporting Glenrothes veteran and Invictus Games medallist in his sporting ambitions

Stuart Padley, from Glenrothes, aims to compete for Great Britain in archery in future worldwide events.

A Fife charity is supporting a Glenrothes veteran in his sporting ambition to represent Great Britain in archery.

SSAFA Fife is working to help Royal Navy veteran Stuart Padley achieve his goal, after he was given a medical discharge four years ago at the age of 32 following a massive stroke.

The stroke left Stuart with considerable wekaness down the right hand side of his body. However, he’s not letting it stop him from competing in the sport he took up to keep fit and get his life back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weakness caused by the stroke means Stuart draws and releases the bow with his teeth.

He’s clearly accomplished in the sport, having won a silver medal in the 2022 Invictus Games and he’s training with the GB Para Academy.

With the support of the Fife branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, his goal is to represent Great Britain in worldwide future events.

George Givens, branch chairman, said: “We in SSAFA Fife are delighted to be supporting Stuart in his bid to represent Great Britain in future world-class sporting competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stuart embodies some of the best attributes of UK Armed Forces and particularly the Royal Navy.

"And while he demonstrates drive, dedication and a never-say-die attitude that’s enviable, SSAFA is here for servicemen and women, past and present, and their families, because no one should battle on alone.”

Stuart, who is also being supported by the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust and BLESMA in his ambition, said: “Since the life changing stroke, I cannot thank the military charities enough for the support received and opportunities given, and I feel very lucky.”

George added: “For each person like Stuart that we’re supporting there are countless more veterans and serving personnel in Fife, in Scotland and in the rest of the UK who may need our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No matter what achievements they have through their service, one of the bravest things these men and women can do is contact us when they need to because we will help regardless of rank or regiment, ship or squadron.”