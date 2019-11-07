Fife buildings to light up red for poppy appeal

A number of spots around Fife are to glow red this weekend in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal

Eight locations across Fife will be taking part this week including: St Salvator’s Chapel, St Andrews; Upper & Lower College Hall, St Andrews; The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews; Rosyth Parish Church; Markinch Parish Church; Briggs Marine, Burntisland; Dunfermline City Chambers and Dunfermline Clock Tower.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit up red and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting this campaign. We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.

“It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present. It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s Service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

