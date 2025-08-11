Fife bus depot scoops second award for its gardening work

Staff at a Fife bus station are celebrating further recognition for their gardening efforts.

Stagecoach East Scotland’s St Andrews depot received top recognition in the St Andrews in Bloom gardening competition, winning the Stewart Meiklejohn Trophy for ‘Best Open Space’ for the second consecutive year.

The garden at St Andrews bus station has become a local feature, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Stagecoach colleagues David Baxter and Tracey Cowie, who have worked throughout the year to maintain it for passengers, staff and the wider community.

They have volunteered their time to develop the garden, contributing to the appearance of the town and the wellbeing of those using the bus station. Their work has been recognised as an example of community-led environmental improvement.

David Baxter at the green space at St Andrews bus depot (Pic: Submitted)

David, driver at the St Andrews depot, said: “It’s a real privilege to see the garden appreciated by members of the public and our colleagues. Winning the award again this year with Tracey is a proud moment, but the best feedback is hearing people say the space brings them enjoyment.”

The garden is open to all and provides a welcoming green space at the heart of the transport hub.

Thomas Parker, interim operations manager at the St Andrews Depot, said: “We’re proud of the continued commitment shown by David, Tracey and the wider team. Their work is a credit to Stagecoach and reflects the value we place on community involvement and local pride. The award is well deserved and a testament to their phenomenal efforts throughout the year.”

Stagecoach East Scotland continues to support local initiatives that enhance the customer experience and contribute to the wellbeing of communities it serves.