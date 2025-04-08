Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus fare across Fife are set to go up this month by as much as 11%

Stagecoach is raising its ticket prices from Sunday, April 27 which will affect services across the Kingdom as well as Perth & Kinross, Dundee and Angus.

The cost of a single, day return, day rider, Flexi five and seven-day passes and four- week MegaRider, and MegaRider Xtra tickets will all increase.

Last year Stagecoach hiked prices by around 6% as it battled rising costs.

The ticket rises come into effect from April 27 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The company said revenue from fares was vital for covering the daily expenses of running its services as it faces inflationary pressures on fuel and maintenance costs which are increasing the cost of operations.

It said that the revenue also “enables continued investment in our people, new vehicles, technology, and customer service improvements and helps to cover additional costs, such as employer National Insurance contribution increases.”

An adult seven-day MegaRider ticket will now cost £16.70 in town and city zones, whgile passengers who currently pay a single fare of £7.10 will see it rise to £7.80.

Sarah Elliott,commercial director at Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers. We have consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

The bus company is also removing its 3 week MegaRider tickets, due to very low sales. Students who currently buy these can buy seven or 28-day MegaRider tickets, or Flexi 5/10 tickets on the app instead.

It is introducing Flexi 10 tickets - a bundle of 10 DayRider tickets valid for 12 months, for the price of seven which works out at a 30% saving

From the 27th Stagecoach is also no longer selling new Smartcards on its buses. The company said the change would mean “less plastic, quicker boarding and less waiting.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach is set to launch new service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport. The The JET 787 route will operate from May 5 stopping at Guardbridge, Cupar, Auchtermuchty and Kinross. The journey will take approxametely 90 minutes.