Fife business backing as first European amputee football event comes to region

Bandrum Nursing Home, near Dunfermline, has pledged significant financial backing to Scotland’s national amputee team, which will host Group D of the prestigious competition at Dalgety Bay. The decision came after Rachel Payne, managing director, learned that care assistant, Craig Lavender, was part of the set-up.

Scotland will face the Netherlands, Albania, Azerbaijan, and Kosovo in Group D of the competition at Dalgety Bay Sport & Leisure Centre in what will be the biggest international para-football tournament of its kind to take place in the country on October 28-29. The tournament will see 10 matches played across the two days.

The squad also includes fellow Fifer Iain Matthew from Glenrothes, who is both a player and director of Amputee Football Association Scotland, and has an impressive sporting record. He represented Great Britain in swimming during the 90s, winning gold and silver medals in the World and European championships and competed in his second Paralympic Games in Atlanta where he won a silver medal.

Bandrum Nursing Home managing director, Rachel Payne, and amputee footballer and employee, Craig Lavender. (Pic: Submitted)

Rachel said: “I am delighted we have had the opportunity to support the Amputee Football Association and all the players in the Scotland team. It has been brilliant following the team and I’d like to congratulate every player for their top efforts.”

The support was welcomed by the team. Craig said: “I’m really excited to see the Scotland team play on the international stage and it means even more that it will take place here in Fife. I’m really fortunate to work for a family business that not only cares for its residents but cares for its staff. We’re one big family and when my employers heard that I was involved with the Scotland amputee squad, they wanted to do whatever they could to support me and the cause. “

The sport started out as a pilot project in 2017 and has grown rapidly.

