Fife business behind mobile sauna boom looks to site at Aberdour’s Silver Sands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mobile sauna boom in north-east Fife looks set to spread to Kirkcaldy district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company which runs a sauna at Kingsbarns now wants to open one at Aberdour’s Silver Sands. Leven based Wild Scottish Sauna has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to establish the mobile sauna. It said the move into Aberdour comes on the success of its St Andrews venture and the positive feedback of its users.

In June it got the go-ahead to put a mobile sauna on land just to the north of East Sands Beach in St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a supporting statement, it said: “We feel that the picturesque and prestigious town of Aberdour would hugely benefit from one of our luxury Saunas. Wild Scottish Sauna will only provide the very best in build and craftsmanship delivering a top of the range mobile sauna to compliment the surrounding community.

The company wants to put a mobile sauna at Silver Sands in Aberdour (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“We use local craftsmen and materials and work closely with the businesses of Fife, to ensure that our service complements the surrounding area and keeps the community happy. Tourism has a huge part to play in the economy of Fife and we feel our wild sauna would bring tourism from both Scottish and international clientele.

It said the company’s owners were founding members of their local wild swimming group BAB - Bob and Blether) - and have over 100 local women who come together as part of the wider community to swim/sauna and help support each other through many physical and mental health benefits.

It added: “Our wild sauna is an excellent facility for the local community as we know there are many like minded swimming groups visiting Silver Sands on a daily basis. The stress relieving benefits of cold water and sauna are proven and dramatic and we know this helps connect the community and enhance their wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to support the health of the local community enabling people to live longer, happier and healthier lives. We have offered many free sauna sessions at Kingsbarns twice a month since opening, supporting people and their families suffering with physical and mental conditions, thus helping support individuals and communities to be healthier and more active. It really is at the heart of everything we do. We believe in ‘health at all ages’; and we want the local communities we serve to have fun, feel welcome, included and empowered to live healthy lives.” Wild Scottish Sauna said its business “has real potential for growth” in Fife and beyond. It currently employs eight people and would take on more to run its operations in Aberdour.

The sauna comprises of 2 internal spaces, with a changing area for privacy and the main sauna space which includes timber lined benches and the wood burning sauna stove.

Councillors will consider the application in due course,