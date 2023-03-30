The massive boost comes from Briggs Marine in a bid to help local families with the rising cost of living.

It’s the latest commitment to a frontline community group from the Burntisland-based marine and environmental services company.

Briggs will donate £2000 per month over the next four years with an additional pre-Christmas payment ahead of the festive period, making a total commitment of £100,000 to help safeguard this essential local service.

Ian Campbell (left), chair of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, meets some of the Briggs Marine team.

Last year the foodbank launched a £20,000 appeal to save it from closure as it weathered rising food bills.

The monthly injection from Briggs Marine will help to underpin its operations across the Lang Toun.

Ian Campbell, who chairs Kirkcaldy Foodbank, was delighted with the support.

He said “ For the last few years, Kirkcaldy Foodbank and the local community we seek to support in a dignified way, has hugely benefited from the support of Briggs Marine.

“I know that this thread of support extends from the Briggs family, the directors, and the company at large. “

Collieson Briggs, Briggs Marine managing director, said, “We are pleased to be able to commit to further financial support for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

“We have increased our monthly donation to help off-set the rising cost of living that is causing hardship for many. The foodbank does a fantastic job, and we wish them all the best over what will undoubtedly be an increasingly difficult time for the community they support.”

In 2017, Briggs Marine responded to an appeal from Kirkcaldy Foodbank and pledged a £1000 monthly cash donation for a five-year period to ensure those who were most in need could benefit from this vital service.