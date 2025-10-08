Fife business marks anniversary with wellness hub and accommodation in expansion

A Fife based agri-tourism businesses - one of the first in Scotland - is marking its 35th anniversary with plans for a wellness hub and additional accommodation at the award-winning self-catering destination.

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns, which has 16 holiday homes with countryside and sea views, is planning to expand over the next 18 months.

Owner and Managing Director of the resort Eilidh Smith, said: “This is a really exciting time for us as we celebrate 35 years in business, in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, thanks to the incredible team we have on board and all our customers, many who have been coming since we first opened.

“Despite going through some difficult times, including the pandemic, we are still very much here and thriving with lots of exciting plans afoot which will further enhance our existing offering, including more accommodation and the creation of a yoga studio and wellness hub which will utilise our tranquil, idyllic location even more.”

Eilidh Smith, owner and managing director of Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort (Pic: Submitted)

The resort has just received a Green Tourism award for its commitment to sustainability having planted over 27 acres of hardwood trees on site and miles of hedgerows to protect wildlife, insects and bird habitats. A 1.5-acre fruit and vegetable garden has also been created for the local community to grow its own produce.

Sustainable and biodiversity initiatives will continue to be a key focus in the growth plans within the next 18 months, which includes expanding the accommodation offering and creating a yoga studio and wellness hub.

Added Eilidh: “We were delighted and very proud as a team to be recognised for our sustainability achievements recently in our Green Tourism Award which will continue to be a top priority for us, alongside ensuring every guest who visits us feels warmly welcomed and enjoys a relaxing and memorable holiday in a beautiful countryside haven.”

The resort, which still produces annual crops, has 16 holiday homes, ranging from one to four-bedroom studios, cottages and houses. These include 10 in the original farm steading, dating back to the 18th century, which were converted into courtyard cottages in 1988, ahead of the resort launch in 1990. An additional six luxury, contemporary properties, four holiday houses and two studio apartments, were built in 2012 as part of the first major expansion plan.