A Fife café owner has won a Dream Christmas competition in the same month that her business turns four, and is urging people to support hard working local businesses this festive season.

Donna Swan, owner of The Fix in Burntisland, and winner of the Dream Christmas competition. (Pic: submitted)

Donna Swan set up The Fix in Burntisland in December 2019 with her husband Chris, and recently picked up the £1000 Fife Gift Card prize in the Win Your Dream Christmas competition organised by Fife Council.

Donna said: “My husband and I have always worked in hospitality so when the chance came up to open The Fix, we thought it was the perfect opportunity and took a punt. The business turned four on December 4 and it is fantastic to be a part of such a great community and a thriving high street. We’re fortunate to have a host of regular customers and lots of tourists too.

“Over the last four years, there have been ups and downs for sure but we’ve come out on the other end. We’ve adapted the business multiple times, and even won a few awards. Our goal has always been to show up for our customers, and continue to improve our offering for them.

“In the current cost of living crisis costs at the café are going up but we’re trying our best not to put up prices for customers because they are struggling too. It’s a constant juggle.

“I saw the Win Your Dream Christmas competition advertised in the local press and thought ‘I’ll enter and give it a go’. The £1000 Fife Gift Card is such a fantastic prize, and the Fife Gift Card is a brilliant initiative itself because it encourages people to support local businesses. We can’t operate as small businesses without that support.

“I think it’s so important to shop local and support the small businesses who are really putting in the graft, day in and day out. We’ve lost so many independent businesses over the last few years. It’s heartbreaking. But by shopping local, and using initiatives like the gift card, we can keep our communities thriving.

“We have a 16 month old daughter so this Christmas will be all about her. This year, she is really starting to figure out what Christmas is all about and is intrigued by the Christmas tree and the decorations. We’re planning a really simple Christmas at home, but with the Fife Gift Card, we can maybe enjoy a few treats as a family too.”

The Fife Gift Card is part of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card concept and can be spent with over 150 local businesses, including shops, restaurants, attractions, giving people an easy way to support local.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “It’s really good to hear that the winner of the ‘Win Your Dream Christmas’ competition is from Fife. We’re very fortunate in Fife to have a range of businesses providing a great range of goods and services to local communities, and shopping local can create a wonderful Christmas.”