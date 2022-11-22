The gesture from long-standing supporters, Smith Anderson, launches this week (November 23), and runs until December 24.

During that time, the Kirkcaldy based company will double any personal donation up to the value of £2400 - the average daily running cost of the cancer care centre.

The aim is the campaign is to fund two full days of operation to support people living with a cancer diagnosis, and their families.

The fundraising campaign gets underway this week

The support was warmly welcomed by the team at the helm of our Maggie’s.

Adam Kent, fundraising manger, said: “We know that many people like to make donations to charity at this time of year. We also know that sadly, due to rising living costs, that there are people who aren’t necessarily able to give at the same level as they might have hoped to.

“Smith Anderson’s pledge to match donations will mean that they will go twice as far. Everything we do here at Maggie’s is completely free, so these donations really will add up and hopefully together we’ll be able to fund two days of the centre’s running costs.”Smith Anderson has been an outstanding supporter of the cancer care centre for many years.

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said: “ Times are hard for everyone right now however Maggie’s needs our suppor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been supporting the local community and our employees for the last decade and this community could not manage without it. We are delighted to support the ‘Double your Donation promotion’ this year to support Maggie’s Fife and hope it will be a great success.”

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/fife-christmas2022-double-your-donation - the pledge to match every donation runs for the next four weeks.

Maggie’s Fife, which marked its 16th anniversary just last month, relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high-quality programme of support.