Fife business Quaker Oats to support 45 warm spaces across UK
One of Fife’s best known businesses has teamed up with a charity to support 45 warm spaces across the UK.
The move by Quaker Oats aims to support people in need by providing warm, safe spaces at designated locations such as community centres, libraries, religious centres and other local facilities.
The Cupar business has teamed up with the charity Groundwork’s hubs make a real difference.
It will provide support and warm porridge to help with running costs and ensure that they can stay open this winter.
Claire Molyneux, head of marketing, said: “This winter has been particularly challenging for many people across the UK, and not everyone has access to a warm breakfast to start their day. As a brand, we can play a part in getting a warm, nutritious bowl of porridge to those who need it most.
“With the help of our charity partners, we want to Share the Warmth and support communities by providing warm spaces and breakfasts.”
The support was welcomed by Groundwork UK.
Graham Duxbury, chief executive, said: “For many people, warm hubs are a lifeline where people have access to a warm, safe space and can socialise and share stories.
“During the current financial climate, people need to access these warm hubs more than ever.” The ‘warm hubs’ project follows a series of new initiatives with Quaker’s broader network of charity partners. It has teamed up with Asda to offer children a free warm breakfast at the supermarket’s cafes during the February half-term holidays.