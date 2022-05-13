Fife business secures new contract and an invite to Barbados at trade show

The event will also help award-winning zero waste retailer, Grain and Sustain move forward with the expansion of its ethical Scottish food and drink range.

The business launched in Burntisland and then opened a second base in Kirkcaldy and is also located at Bowhouse in St Monans.

Its participation at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show in March saw the door open to further development.

Louise Humpington, Grain and Sustain, at the trade fair

It created interest from 40 new suppliers, and established a new relationship with the Ministry of Tourism for Barbados, which culminated in an invitation to join the Scottish Trade Mission delegation to the Caribbean country in December.

Grain and Sustain also secured a significant contract to curate and deliver Christmas hampers to a new client based in Edinburgh, which will also generate wholesale contracts for many of its small business suppliers, several of which are Fife-based.

Louise Humpington, owner, said: “This was the first trade show we have attended, and I was absolutely thrilled with the outcome.

“Fife Council’s economic development team, and Business Gateway Fife worked tirelessly to support us. They were efficient, encouraging, and supportive and I cannot recommend them enough.”

Louise said the ‘Taste of Fife’ showcase at the event caught the eye of many visitors.

Another Fife firm, East Neuk Salt Co, also gained ten new stockists with orders placed at the event, as well as exciting collaboration plans.

The Buffalo Farm also exhibited for the first time, and its Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella won the best product of the day in the ‘chilled and frozen’ category.

In total 12 of Fife’s food and drink businesses exhibited as part of InvestFife’s ‘Tastes of Fife’ stand and generated almost 200 meaningful enquiries.