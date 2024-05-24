Fife businesses club together to replace Ukrainian teen's bike stolen in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses around Fife have rallied to fundraise after a Kirkcaldy boy's bike was stolen.

Sasha Androschuk, aged 13, recently discovered his bike had been stolen. After efforts to return it, one neighbour picked up the cause and helped raise funds to replace the bike.

Sasha’s neighbour Chris Fotheringham attempted to help the family track down the bike using fellow neighbours CCTV and video doorbells, but after that looked unlikely, he used his local contacts to raise the money for a replacement to get the youngster back on two wheels.

Chris said: “Because of our business, know a lot of other people who would have been happy to raise money, so I spoke to the other local guys in my trade. We could have raised a lot more to be fair but it came to a point where we feel like it wasn’t too much.”

Sasha was happy to receive his new bike after fundraising from local businesses (Pic: Submitted)

A number of local businesses chipped in to help with donations coming infrom JTC Guttering, Glenrothes-based window cleaner Euan Mustard, Craig McNeill, Marc Kilpatrick, Relish It, Kingdom Waste Management and Pressure Washing and Chris’ own Fife Window Cleaning Services, raising more than £400 to replace the bike.

Sasha's mother Uliana said: “He was very upset, it was a new bike that we gave him for his birthday, and we couldn't believe that it could happen - that it would be stolen. Our neighbour Chris took the initiative to help buy another one. He opened a fund and raised money, and we are very grateful to him and to everyone who helped.

With the funds raised, Sasha was grateful to be able to replace the stolen bike.

Uliana said: “Sasha is very happy and grateful. Our local store also gave us a strong lock for the bike, so we thank them. In sadness the story has a happy ending thanks to good people.”

Uliana and Sasha are originally from Ukraine and were also keen to thank Jonathan Leitsh and Michael Hodgson who sponsored their arrival in Fife as part of the Home for Ukraine programme.