Fife businesses hit with new ‘requires improvement’ food hygiene ratings

Two Fife takeaway have been handed new "improvement required" food hygiene ratings.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

The decisions were announced on the Food Standards Agency's website

Taste Of India, a takeaway at 423 High Street Cowdenbeath was given the score after an assessment carried out on March 2.

Marini's Fish And Chips (Dunfermline), a takeaway at Unit 4 75 Aberdour Road, Dunfermline was given the score after assessment on March 8.

The ratings appear on the Food Standards Agency's website
The ratings appear on the Food Standards Agency's website
It means that of Fife's 374 takeaways with ratings, 339 (91%) have pass ratings and 35 (9%) require improvement.

A Fife restaurant has also been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Tony Macaroni, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Whimbrel Place Dunfermline Fife was given the score after assessment which was carried out on March 3.

It means that of Fife's 607 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 584 (96%) have pass ratings and 23 require improvement.

