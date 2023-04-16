The decisions were announced on the Food Standards Agency's website

Taste Of India, a takeaway at 423 High Street Cowdenbeath was given the score after an assessment carried out on March 2.

Marini's Fish And Chips (Dunfermline), a takeaway at Unit 4 75 Aberdour Road, Dunfermline was given the score after assessment on March 8.

It means that of Fife's 374 takeaways with ratings, 339 (91%) have pass ratings and 35 (9%) require improvement.

A Fife restaurant has also been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Tony Macaroni, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Whimbrel Place Dunfermline Fife was given the score after assessment which was carried out on March 3.