Fife businesses invited to new corporate space at Kingdom animal attraction

Users of the event space will be able to see the new tortoises at Fife Zoo.

A special ‘sip and show’ evening will be hosted at the zoo on November 1 at its recently opened corporate event space. Guests will enjoy a glass of wine and hear the “Discover the New Fife Zoo” presentation which will be conducted by world leading zoological consultant Matt Hartley and Fife Zoo Managing Director, Mike Knight.

The event will highlight the amazing development progress achieved by the Zoo team during 2023 and the upcoming improvements, all aimed at converting Scotland`s littlest zoo into a community hub. The zoo is also hoping to build new business connections, meet potential suppliers and increase their professional network.

Guests at the event will also be amongst the first to discover a new event space which is directly next to the zoo entrance and a brand new red-footed tortoise exhibit.

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo’s director said: “It is symbolic for us to invite our potential partners to the newly opened corporate event space to speak about the future projects and successful developments. The event will showcase our first corporate event space offering since a fire devastated our previous education room in 2020. We hope that this new space will benefit both the public and local businesses. After several years without a function space, it is thrilling to finally be able to offer space ideal for whatever format of event you have in mind; from business meetings to birthday parties. We anticipate it being fully booked for the Christmas period as it offers a unique opportunity to have a corporate or family party combined with a zoo tour.’’

Mike is sure Fife Zoo will remain one of the most attractive partners for local and national businesses, educational institutions, corporative clients, adding: “Being at the beginning of our ten-year development plan we welcome new ideas and partnerships. We still have wide range of tempting offers and interesting opportunities for new suppliers, landscapers, educators, conservation enthusiasts and professional service providers looking to give back to their community.’’