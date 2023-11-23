Fife businesses named as donation points for Radio Forth’s Christmas toy appeal
Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and its sister business, The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, have been joined by Dobbies’ Dunfermline store fore the festive appeal. Mission Christmas is set to make a difference to children and young people in communities affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.
Janet Murray, general manager at Pettycur Bay, said: “Staff at both venues are also contributing gifts to the appeal, as well as our customers who have already been very generous. Each location hopes to get a really good collection of toys to handover in the coming weeks.”
Pettycur Bay recently handed over £1000 to the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind as a result of its first ever talent show, Pettycur’s Got Talent.
Victoria Hendry, charity manager from Cash for Kids added: " We believe every child deserves the magic of Christmas and teaming up with Dobbies allows us to spread joy this year, making a real difference to children and young adults. We’re turning generosity into gifts, creating smiles, and ensuring that every child feels the warmth of the festivities."