Fife businesses named as donation points for Radio Forth’s Christmas toy appeal

Two hotels and a garden centre in Fife have become collection points for Radio Forth’s annual Mission Christmas toy appeal.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and its sister business, The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, have been joined by Dobbies’ Dunfermline store fore the festive appeal. Mission Christmas is set to make a difference to children and young people in communities affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

Janet Murray, general manager at Pettycur Bay, said: “Staff at both venues are also contributing gifts to the appeal, as well as our customers who have already been very generous. Each location hopes to get a really good collection of toys to handover in the coming weeks.”

Pettycur Bay recently handed over £1000 to the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind as a result of its first ever talent show, Pettycur’s Got Talent.

Victoria Hendry from Cash for Kids and Phoebe Wilman from Dobbies (Pic: Stewart Attwood)