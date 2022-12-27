A number of Fife businesses have been shortlisted in the finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023.

The awards, which are now in their tenth year, recognise those specialists, businesses and establishments that have gone above and beyond to create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

All aspects of the big day – from the caterers to the decorators, the venues to the florists – are recognised through the awards which will be presented at a glamorous ceremony in the Glasgow Marriott Hotel in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Scottish Wedding Awards and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has come in the past decade.

“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.

“With more entries than ever before, we would like to wish the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests at the ceremony and celebrate the winners with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those Fife businesses in the running this year are: Cake designer (central) – Cake Couture by Caroline; Florist (Central) – Finesse Floral Design (Methil), Brodies Blooms and Gifts (Cupar); Florist (South East) – Flower Pixies (Dunfermline); Photography (Central) – Mark Quinn Photography (Fife), Justine Photography (Cupar) and Victoria Photography (Kirkcaldy); Photography (South East) – Rachel Spence Photography (Cowdenbeath); Wedding Boutique (Central) – Madison Rose Bridal (Kirkcaldy); Wedding Boutique (South East) – The White Dress (Dunfermline); Hair and Make-Up Salon of the Year (Central) – Pouts and Pin Ups (St Andrews), Alison Stewart Hairdressing (Kirkcaldy); Hair and Make-Up Salon of the Year (South East) – Bespoke Salon (Dunfermline), Glamified by Yasmin (Dunfermline); Freelance Wedding Hair/Make Up Specialist (Central) – Tara Cleave Hair Stylist (Kirkcaldy); Freelance Wedding Hair/Make Up Specialist (South East) – Susie Campbell Make Up Artist (Dunfermline).

When it comes to the venues, those up for the Venue of the Year categories are: Central – Craigsanquhar House (Cupar), Kinkell Byre (St Andrews), Rufflets Hotel (St Andrews) and in the South East – The Bay Hotel (Kinghorn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossgates’ Gibbs Limo and Wedding Hire are shortlisted for Transport Provider of the Year and Kinkell Byre in St Andrews is in the Romantic Wedding Venue category.

Others shortlisted include: Stationery Supplier- Invitations by Kerry (Cowdenbeath); Wedding Accessories Provider – Chanix Millinery (Kirkcaldy); Wedding DJ – Fife Wedding DJ (Glenrothes); Wedding Band – Cut the Cake (Dunfermline); Outstanding Wedding Supplier – Delicious Catering (Glenrothes) and Piper – St Andrews Piper (St Andrews).

Advertisement Hide Ad