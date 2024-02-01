Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday, exactly 49 days, 12 hours and 11 minutes (seven weeks) after leaving La Gomera in the Canary Islands, Henry reached Antigua, conquering the Atlantic crossing to become the fastest Scottish solo rower and officially completing the World’s Toughest Row.

The 43-year-old, who had not previously rowed before signing up to this challenge in March last year, completed the 3000 mile journey aboard the PollyAnne – the R25 rowing boat that triumphed in its class for the 2022 Atlantic race.

He completed the challenge to raise cash for conservation and environment charities as well as to promote sustainability.

Henry Cheape arrived in Antigua after a gruelling 3000 mile journey that took 49 days, 12 hours and 11 minutes. (Pic: submitted)

Henry was cheered to shore by family and friends for the grand finale of what can only be described as “the adventure of a lifetime”.

The businessman who is behind Balgove Larder Farm Shop said: “This has been by far the hardest thing I have done in my life. There were some good times, dark times and amazing times, but it’s the simple things which kept me going throughout my time at sea.

"Clean bedsheets to mark the halfway point and shaving every day, no matter what was just one of the ‘everyday habits’ I felt helped me push forward when the waves looked overwhelming and the winds blew the wrong way.

"The meals we were able to prepare using many ingredients so generously donated by local suppliers which made them not only nutritious but interesting – and for this, I am truly grateful.

Henry Cheape, a businessman from St Andrews, completed the row from the Canary Islands to Antigua on January 31, 2024.

"From the food we grow on our farms to education that empowers people to lead sustainable lives, I believe sustainability is at the heart of a better future.”

Henry completed the epic journey with remote support from record-breaking ocean rower and weather router Angus Collins.

Angus said: “What a crossing! Henry seemed to experience every kind of weather condition out there. He’s surfed down waves with 30 knots of wind behind him, battled headwinds, got beaten up by crosswinds and rowed in with no weather on his side at all. This has been one of the hardest years to cross the Atlantic in the history of the sport and Henry has approached the whole crossing with professionalism and open-mindedness. Soon we will find out how much weight he lost on the Atlantic, but what we do know is that he used up every bit of energy whilst out there.”

Henry tested his own self-endurance to spotlight the importance of sustainable practices while attempting to raise £250,000 in funds for conservation and environment charities.

So far he has raised over £100,000 for his chosen charities.

"When I reached the shore I was told we have already raised over £100,000 for our chosen charities,” he said, “which made me realise how important this is to people and that we are actually making a difference.

"During the row I received an incredible amount of supportive messages from friends, family and so many people I have never met, and this really kept me going during the hardest times.

"Thank you so much to all who have taken the time to send their thoughts and to all who have donated and will continue doing so over the next few weeks.”