Fife businessman ‘lucky to be alive’ aims to raise £10,000 for heart charity

Russell Dillon says he owes his life to paramedics and hospital staff who looked after him, but also to the medical research and advances that enabled him to be diagnosed and treated so quickly.

Now he has organised a charity golf day in St Andrews to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Russell, a father of three and owner of Quality Precision Electronics in Glenrothes, admits he is “lucky to be here” after suffering a heart attack.

Russell Dillon aims to raise £10,000

The 53-year-old said: “It completely floored me.

“I’d never had so much as a twinge in my chest.

“When friends talked about heart attacks, I thought they happened to other people and didn’t even consider I was at risk. Even after my mum had a heart attack back in 2009, I still thought I was invincible. I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Russell Dillon said he was lucky to be alive

Russell, who was living in Surrey at the time, was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed a blocked artery. He was fitted with a stent.

Now, having made a full recovery, he wants to use his experience to raise awareness and encourage others not to be complacent about their health.

“I am so lucky,” he said. “It really has hit home because I know others are not so fortunate. Thanks to medical progress made over the years, I have met my new grandson and am spending lots of time with him and the rest of the children, getting to watch them grow up.”He added: “Without charities like the BHF, I might not have had that chance.”

Russell’s charity golf day goes ahead at The Duke’s Course, St Andrews, on July 1, and alongside raising £10,000 for the BHF, he is aiming to raise funds for two other charities close to his heart - Myeloma UK, and Trust in Fife, a homeless charity in Kirkcaldy.

Teams of four will play two rounds, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included – and a special auction in the evening. Places are filling up fast and Russell is keen to hear from anyone who would like to take part.

“It’s going to be a great day, hopefully raising lots of money for such worthwhile causes,” he said.

His fundraising efforts have been warmly welcomed by the charity.

April Davidson, area fundraising manager for BHF Scotland paid tribute.

She said: “We are so glad to hear that Russell is recovering well and it’s wonderful to have his support.

“Our research to help improve survival rates from heart attacks and to help the 700,000 people in Scotland living with heart and circulatory diseases is only made possible because of the generosity of amazing fundraisers, like Russell. “

She added: “Their efforts mean we can continue to fund lifesaving research to help us find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future and turn research that once seemed like science fiction into reality.”