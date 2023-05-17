Andrew Kirk butchers in Cardenden was selected as champion for the east of Scotland at the Scottish Craft Butchers Trade Fair in Perth when producers from across the globe were invited to compete. Judges selected five regional winners from within SCB members before including all-comers in the battle for the world title. Andrew went on to lift the ‘reserve champion’ title.

George Jarron, president, said: "We were delighted to host this exciting event and bring together some of the most outstanding haggis producers to compete for the very first world title. It's a product that is enjoyed by the Scottish diaspora throughout the world and there are a lot of world class recipes and experts out there. Haggis attracts global as well as local recognition, so it is important that we reward those local producers who excel at making our national dish."