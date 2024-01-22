Fife butcher wins £65,000 dream Ford Mustang Dark Horse car & £20,000 cash prize

A Fife butcher from Scotland has won an £86,000 dream car and cash prize in an online competition.

Ian Fotheringham, from Leven, scooped a Ford Mustang Dark Horse worth £65,585 alongside a £20,000 cash prize which was hidden in the boot in a promotion run online competition firm BOTB. He got the news of his amazing win in a video call BOTB presenter Christian Williams.

Ian said: “I can’t believe this has happened. I’ve seen some of the videos of Christian surprising other winners with new cars and am delighted it’s my turn now. I can’t wait to get the car and start getting out and about.”

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse features over 450bhp, a 5.0 litre and top speed of 168mph.

Ian Fotheringham is the second winner from Fife in recent months (Pic: Submitted)

“I’ve seen a few Mustangs driving about. My niece got married in Las Vegas and had one for three weeks and after seeing the videos I thought I must get one,” Ian said. “The car will be great for some road trips and I’m planning to retire in a couple of years so the money will come in handy for that as well.”