Fife campaign promoting Kingdom as short break destination reaches audience of 8million
The campaign ‘The Kingdom, where it all begins’ ran from October 2023 to February and was aimed at people in Scotland and North England, included a newly produced film, a targeted paid social media and digital advertising campaign, media partnerships with National Geographic Traveller and Coast Magazine, digital partnerships with online travel agents including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo and Tripadvisor as well as a programme of travel blogger visits and exclusive podcast activity.
It sent them, all to a website www.welcometofife.com/thekingdom where they were further inspired to start planning their break.
The campaign was the biggest marketing campaign to date, promoting Fife to an audience of over 8 million, and it inspired more than 46,000 potential visitors to visit welcometofife.com to find out more
Its content was viewed by over 40,000 potential visitors, while online travel agent activity delivered over £341,000 gross bookings as a direct result of the campaign - and social media saw over 42,000 users actively engaged via likes, comments, shares and saves. National Geographic also reported the Fife feature was one of its best performing articles ever
Although 2022 proved to be a strong year following the pandemic with almost 6 million visitor days and nights spent in Fife, along with a hotel room occupancy rate 12% higher than the Scottish rate, Welcome to Fife wanted to build the tourism economy for local businesses.
Hilary Roberts, Fife Council's tourism partnerships manager, said: “We intend to build on this and are already planning what the next phase of this campaign will look like for later this year. We have so much to shout about as a region and are excited about the next phase of this campaign.”
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, added: ”The campaign's success highlights the Kingdom of Fife's strong appeal to potential tourists. Our region, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, rich history, and diverse attractions, has captured the interest of many and the campaign has raised the profile of the region further and driven direct bookings."
