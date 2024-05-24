Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife’s biggest ever consumer marketing campaign to promote the Kingdom as a short break destination during Autumn/Winter 2023/24 has been a huge success as results are unveiled.

The campaign ‘The Kingdom, where it all begins’ ran from October 2023 to February and was aimed at people in Scotland and North England, included a newly produced film, a targeted paid social media and digital advertising campaign, media partnerships with National Geographic Traveller and Coast Magazine, digital partnerships with online travel agents including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo and Tripadvisor as well as a programme of travel blogger visits and exclusive podcast activity.

It sent them, all to a website www.welcometofife.com/thekingdom where they were further inspired to start planning their break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign was the biggest marketing campaign to date, promoting Fife to an audience of over 8 million, and it inspired more than 46,000 potential visitors to visit welcometofife.com to find out more

Fife’s biggest ever consumer marketing campaign to promote the Kingdom as a short break destination has been a huge success (Pic: Fife Council)

Its content was viewed by over 40,000 potential visitors, while online travel agent activity delivered over £341,000 gross bookings as a direct result of the campaign - and social media saw over 42,000 users actively engaged via likes, comments, shares and saves. National Geographic also reported the Fife feature was one of its best performing articles ever

Although 2022 proved to be a strong year following the pandemic with almost 6 million visitor days and nights spent in Fife, along with a hotel room occupancy rate 12% higher than the Scottish rate, Welcome to Fife wanted to build the tourism economy for local businesses.

Hilary Roberts, Fife Council's tourism partnerships manager, said: “We intend to build on this and are already planning what the next phase of this campaign will look like for later this year. We have so much to shout about as a region and are excited about the next phase of this campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad