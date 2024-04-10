Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jo Mathewson is having a ‘pinch me’ moment, as she reflects on the last seven years of her candle business, JoJo Co. What started as a hobby has grown into a business that employs five people, including Jo’s husband, Neil, who shut down his business as a car mechanic to join JoJo Co.

Speaking about how it all began, Jo said: “I was busy and frazzled from owning two businesses and bringing up our two girls. My husband thought it would be a good idea to get a hobby we could do together in the house and, as I was always burning candles, he thought it would be good to save some money and make our own candles. He bought a candle making kit but it ended up being my hobby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This hobby brought out Jo’s skills in creating scents, something which she said she’s ‘very fussy’ about.

Jo is celebrating seven years of JoJo Co this year (piC: F.D.Young Photography)

After months of trying to make the perfect candles with a scent she felt was right, Jo ended up creating what is now her signature scent, Pink Spice.

She said: “I tinkered with natural waxes and scents for about a month and nearly gave up as I couldn't get the candles to be perfect or the scent right and then one day I finally got one I was happy with. I got pals to save me jars and I made my first batch of soy candles, scented with Pink Spice with not a single intention of it being a business.

"I gave them out as Christmas presents. Everyone I gave them too raved about the quality and the scent and after a lot of coaxing, I did Mother's Day gifts with a Pink Spice Candle and Diffuser. I created my image, logo all quite swiftly and well, the rest is history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That history was made in Jo’s kitchen in Burntisland, where she started out making the candles.

The candles are made with soy wax.

She now has a custom build workshop, a range of 10 scents, including seasonal releases and over 20 stockists across Scotland. Jo has also collaborated with businesses over the years, to create signature scents, as well as fundraising for charity, something which is close to her heart after the tragic loss of her good friend Linzi.

She said: “I am so happy that I can use JoJo Co. to support charities that I love. In lockdown we created the Kindness Candles where people could send people a meaningful message candle and for every candle we donated £5 to Cash for Kids. These candles have created over £2500 over the years and we bring them out every Christmas. I have also had a local event to support our beautiful friend Linzi, who is no longer with us.

"We raised money for her and her treatment and also money for bowel cancer through a shopping event we organised. We then created a second Kindness Candle inspired by Linzi, where we donated £5 to Maggie’s from each candle. We also support Kirkcaldy charity FRASAC, we donate candles with the word "Hope" for their clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for future plans, Jo is gearing up to launch a new website, something that’s taken about six months. She’s also very grateful to her customers and her Fife location, saying: “I never take JoJo Co. for granted and I am always thinking of ways to keep things fresh for our amazing customers - this is what keeps us successful and it keeps it exciting for me.

"I have always been so hugely supported by the people in Burntisland and Fife and I feel they have rooted for JoJo Co. I love that I have created a brand from our wee town and it's important that I keep it working for our town and for Fife.”