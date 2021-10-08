Fife care experienced students focus on future in new project
Care Experienced students have been focussing on their future in a unique way thanks to a project between Fife College and Skills Development Scotland (SDS).
They have taken part in a special ‘FOCUS’ project which helped them to concentrate on themselves, their futures, and employability skills.
Funded with SDS, the project provided students with the opportunity to create their own personalised camera obscuras.
They were shown how to construct their cameras and then encouraged to personalise them using a variety of materials, drawing on their current selves as inspiration, and juxtaposing these with aspirations and hopes for their future.
The students’ camera obscuras were featured in a pop-up exhibition at Silverburn Park in Leven and will be on display across Fife College campuses over the next few months.
Susan McGuire, care experience co-ordinator at Fife College said: “The students created some amazing camera obscuras which looked great in Silverburn Park. Most importantly though, the activity really helped them focus on themselves and their future plans.”