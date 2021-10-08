They have taken part in a special ‘FOCUS’ project which helped them to concentrate on themselves, their futures, and employability skills.

Funded with SDS, the project provided students with the opportunity to create their own personalised camera obscuras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the camera obscuras that the students made in Silverburn Park.

They were shown how to construct their cameras and then encouraged to personalise them using a variety of materials, drawing on their current selves as inspiration, and juxtaposing these with aspirations and hopes for their future.

The students’ camera obscuras were featured in a pop-up exhibition at Silverburn Park in Leven and will be on display across Fife College campuses over the next few months.

Susan McGuire, care experience co-ordinator at Fife College said: “The students created some amazing camera obscuras which looked great in Silverburn Park. Most importantly though, the activity really helped them focus on themselves and their future plans.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.