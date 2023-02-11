For many years children from Sunflower have visited Mossview to share their stories and get involved in all the wonderful experiences on offer.

The youngsters and residents have been involved in fitness classes, arts and crafts activities and dancing to live bands which perform each week. Firm friendships have been built between the two groups.

Morag Steele, headteacher at Sunflower said: “Our children visit Mossview a few times a week. The project has been ongoing over a number of years. They always have lots of fun and come back talking about all the experiences they have been involved in.

Sunflower Family Nurture Centre and Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly have reached the finals of the excellence awards.

The children have developed so many skills as a result of being involved with Mossview. It is wonderful to see them growing in confidence and building solid friendships with the residents.”

The youngsters are also welcomed into the home.

Sue Tawse, activities co-ordinator at Mossview added: “Our residents are always so excited to see the children, they wait at the windows for them to arrive.

“The visits encourage them to take part and try new activities that they wouldn’t normally have done. Spending time with the children from the nursery has become such an important part of their day. You can just see the enjoyment on their faces, it really lifts their spirits.”