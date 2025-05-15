Fife care home celebrates highest rating after unannounced inspection

A care home in Fife is celebrating a glowing review following a visit from inspectors.

Abbotsford Care in East Wemyss was awarded the highest grade of excellent by the Care Inspectorate in its most recent inspection.

The unannounced inspection, conducted over three days in April, evaluated key aspects of the care home’s services. Abbotsford Care received a grade of six - excellent for how well it supports people’s wellbeing. It is the highest possible rating awarded by the national regulator for care services in Scotland.

The report commended Abbotsford Care for its deeply personal and compassionate approach to care. Inspectors observed that staff across all roles – from managers and carers to kitchen and domestic staff – consistently delivered care with warmth, respect, and meaningful engagement. Residents described the home as “like a big family,” while relatives praised it as “a wonderful care home.”

Staff and residents at Abbotsford Care in East Wemyss celebrate their positive report (Pic: Submitted)

Staff were recognised for their long-term relationships with residents, which fostered trust and allowed for tailored, effective support. Care plans were not only detailed and instructive but were also shaped in consultation with residents and their families.

A standout feature of the home’s approach was its dedication to providing meaningful and enjoyable daily activities. Residents enjoyed a wide variety of options – from cocktail-making and relaxation sessions to cinema outings, day trips to cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, and even holidays. The inspectors praised the home’s inclusive culture, noting that activities were driven by resident choice and involvement, not institutional routines.

Abbotsford Care also received glowing feedback for its pro-active and skilled clinical support. Weekly clinical risk meetings and daily handovers ensured residents’ needs were consistently and effectively addressed. External healthcare professionals spoke highly of the home, saying it was “a pleasure to visit” and praising the team’s communication and responsiveness.

The home’s recent participation in a “Nourish and Flourish” initiative further reinforced its commitment to resident health and wellbeing, with creative and effective approaches to hydration and nutrition.

In the category of setting and facilities, the home received a grade of five - very good. The environment was described as clean, comfortable, and homely, with well-maintained gardens and communal spaces tailored to resident preferences. A recently added relaxation room offered aromatherapy and pampering sessions, contributing to the overall quality of life for residents.