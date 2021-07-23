Fife care home gives residents chance to travel world with virtual cruise

The residents of Fernlea House in Cardenden, are about to embark on a yearlong virtual cruise thanks to the creativity of home manager ‘Captain’ Caitlin Watson and her wonderful crew of care staff.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:06 pm

When resident Kate Glover said how much she misses being able to travel, Caitlin and her team quickly went to work to organize the trip of a lifetime for her and her friends.

They have organised a year-long event, with the home virtually visiting a different country each month including France Italy, Germany, Greece, and Australia.

It will be hosting a variety of activities, sampling local cuisine, crafts, games, and VR tours.

The cruise idea was the brainchild of home manager 'Captain' Caitlin Watson.

Each month three individuals will be awarded ‘Resident of The Month’, receive a medal and be able to sit at the captain’s table for lunch each day.

Captain Caitlin, ready to sail with resident Margaret Paterson receiving her passenger bracelet

Their first stop is France, where their chef has already put together an amazing menu including Croque Monsieur, Coq au Vin and a section of wines and cheeses.

Caitlin said: “The idea came during a reminiscence session with our co-ordinator. Kate loved to holiday with her family and misses the thrill of being able to travel.

“A quick chat with my team and we were able to plan a whole year’s worth of activities.

"Every member of staff has got involved – it has been a real whole home approach.”

The residents enjoyed a launch party with entertainment and are all looking forward to sampling some global delicacies.

“One thing our residents are most exciting about, is sampling the local cuisine our chef Paul will be preparing. He is aiming to really ‘push the boat out’. “

