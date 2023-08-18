News you can trust since 1871
Fife care home opens its own in-house pub for residents and visitors

A care home in Fife has opened its own in-house pub.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST

The bar has been set up for residents at Balhousie Forth View in Methil to encourage them to maintain an active social life. It has been named the Back n’ Forth.

As well as serving drinks and snacks, it will host events like dominoes and darts competitions, adding to the home’s activities programme.

The bar was the brainchild of Wendy Parker, team leader, and it opened its doors this month, and residents are already loving their new local.

Wendy Parker pours a pint at the care home's newly opened bar (Pic: Submitted)Wendy Parker pours a pint at the care home's newly opened bar (Pic: Submitted)
Wendy Parker pours a pint at the care home's newly opened bar (Pic: Submitted)
She said: “It was a room that was full of junk, but we cleared it and had the bright idea of creating a bar for them. We’ll do race nights, dominoes, darts competitions – things that will help stimulate the residents and will be fun for them.”

The Back n’ Forth will also be a place for people to spend quality time with their family and friends.

Added Wendy: “There are a few who have been desperate to order their pints! They’re more engaged because they know it’s free!

“It’s going to have a positive impact on them. It can trigger memories, help them build relationships, and hopefully their families will come in too.”

