The bar has been set up for residents at Balhousie Forth View in Methil to encourage them to maintain an active social life. It has been named the Back n’ Forth.

As well as serving drinks and snacks, it will host events like dominoes and darts competitions, adding to the home’s activities programme.

The bar was the brainchild of Wendy Parker, team leader, and it opened its doors this month, and residents are already loving their new local.

Wendy Parker pours a pint at the care home's newly opened bar (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “It was a room that was full of junk, but we cleared it and had the bright idea of creating a bar for them. We’ll do race nights, dominoes, darts competitions – things that will help stimulate the residents and will be fun for them.”

The Back n’ Forth will also be a place for people to spend quality time with their family and friends.

Added Wendy: “There are a few who have been desperate to order their pints! They’re more engaged because they know it’s free!