Fife care home residents hold their Olympics closing ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have enjoyed a fortnight of fun and games in their own Olympic events

Residents at two Fife care homes, Benarty View in Kelty and Lunardi Court in Cupar, have held their closing ceremonies after taking part in their own Olympic Games.

The homes’ Magic Moments Coordinators devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including egg & spoon races, armchair archery, balloon volleyball and seated target shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the closing ceremony, residents were presented with their medals and team members served French food and Champagne to celebrate everyone’s achievements over the last fortnight.

Residents have been enjoying their own Olympic Games

Resident David Lees, aged 93, who lives at Lunardi Court, said: “It’s been a great event, I thought the balloon games were brilliant as we could all join in.”

Leanne-May Walsh, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme for the care homes, said: “Everyone really got involved in our Olympic activities and we handed out lots of medals at our closing ceremony – our residents are a very competitive bunch! It’s been great fun having a go at lots of different games and enjoying some delicious French food and wine of course.”

Benarty View and Lunardi Court care homes are part of Four Seasons Health Care www.fshcgroup.com