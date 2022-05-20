Their visits were organised as part of the home’s pet therapy programme, designed to make sure residents keep healthy and happy.

Milo and Pippin provide warm, gentle company for residents, who enjoy petting them and taking their leads for a tour of the home’s lounge areas and garden.

Fernlea House resident, Elizabeth, cuddling with Pippin.

Their visits are part of the home’s extensive activities programme, which has helped residents, particularly those who live with dementia or a disability, engage with life in the home.

Joan Brown, senior carer at Fernlea House Care Home, said: “Lots of our residents grew up with dogs, so they enjoy having Milo and Pippin in the home.