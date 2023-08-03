The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Richard Selerowicz’s conduct while working at Lunardi Court in Cupar “indicates that you have an underlying lack of respect for residents.”

He resigned his post, and a spokesman for the care home said he would have been sacked had he not done so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The watchdog issued its findings into a report into incidents which occurred between August and December 2021. The home cares for people with dementia and complex needs. Selerowicz had been registered since 2017 and had not been the subject of any previous concerns.

Lundi Couirt Care Home in Cupar (Pic: Google Maps)

The watchdog listed a number of incidents in the case against him which included claims he hauled a resident out of their chair without warning, causing her to scream; told a resident that he would spit at her if she spat at him – and proceeded to spit at the floor; and said to another resident “don’t grab, if you grab again I will slap you” or words to that effect. He also demonstrated several breaches of correct moving and handling procedures

In its findings, the council stated: “There is a pattern of behaviour which amounts to a contempt for the safety, rights and dignity of others. Your behaviour points to an underlying values issue. You have demonstrated no insight, regret or remorse. There is nothing from which reassurance can be taken that the behaviour will not be repeated. If the behaviour was to be repeated, residents would be put at risk of physical and emotional harm.”