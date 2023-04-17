Fife Sport & Leisure Trust is staging the events as it looks to recruit more staff.

The trust - which runs the region’s leisure centres and swimming pools - has announced extended opening hours and timetables at East Sands Leisure Centre, Cupar Sports Centre, Dalgety Bay Leisure Centre and Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre with an expanded timetable at Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland during the summer period.

Potential roles include gym staff, swimming instructors, group fitness instructors, leisure attendants, reception and administration staff.

The leisure trust is looking to take on more staff (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Sharon Johnstone, operations manager of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We’d love to see as many people as possible come along to the careers road shows, meet some of our team and find out more about the jobs on offer and the trust’s charitable commitments to making a difference to local communities.

“There are lots of opportunities available to those who are looking to make a career in the sports and leisure industry and we’re ready to welcome anyone with the right skills and experience who can help us deliver high quality sports and leisure opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.”

The career roadshows are at Carnegie Leisure Centre, Monday, April 17; Michael Woods Sports and Centre, Glenrothes, Monday, April 24, and Cupar Sports Centre, Monday, May 1. They run from 4:00 to 7:00pm.