Fife Carers Centre: A lifeline for unpaid carers for 30 years

Fife Carers Centre has been supporting unpaid carers across the Kingdom for the last 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up in 1995, the service has been a lifeline for many in Fife over the last three decades, providing a one-stop shop for unpaid carers in terms of support, advice and friendship.

With the number of unpaid carers living in our communities on the rise, Fife Carers Centre remains at the heart of people’s lives as they care for their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many find themselves thrown into a situation unexpectedly and provide care for those around them without giving themselves a second thought, however over the years the team at Fife Carers Centre have been there to help.

Fife Carers Centre has been supporting unpaid carers for 30 years.

Evan Carrie, training and development manager, said: “2025 marks 30 years of Fife Carers Centre supporting unpaid carers across Fife. Since 1995, we’ve been a lifeline for those caring for family and friends—offering advice, practical support, and a listening ear.

“Unpaid carers play a crucial role in our communities. With an estimated 55,000 adult carers in our area, the need for support has never been greater.

"In 2024 alone, we processed 2,732 referrals, helped carers secure over £2 million in benefits and grants, and delivered 54 workshops and 61 mindfulness sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In an average month we’ll get about 250 new carers coming to us seeking help.”

Fife Carers Centre in Commercial Street, Kirkcaldy.

The centre’s team of staff – which consists of 18 care support staff and seven in other roles – work tirelessly to ensure they can help all those who seek advice and assistance from them.

Fife Carers Centre aims to provide support to unpaid carers living in Fife in a variety of ways.

Among the support on offer includes help with applying for welfare benefits and grants; advocacy for individuals and problem solving, ideas and tips to ease the caring role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also run peer support and befriending groups as well as providing workshops, information sessions and learning groups to help build carers’ knowledge and experience.

And although Fife Carers Centre itself is based in Commercial Street in Kirkcaldy, the service has a presence in communities across the Kingdom. Regular groups and activities take place in locations throughout the region, each area has its own staff member and there are members of staff located in each of Fife’s hospitals.

Evan continued: “We’re a one stop shop and we’re just getting busier and busier every month. The demand’s certainly growing.

"If a carer comes to us it’s rare we can’t support them with the thing they’re looking for. We can also make referrals to other partner organisations for further help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some, just being able to have a chat and someone to vent to is a huge help.

“We’re always open for drop ins and we have a big focus on being in every locality.”

Anyone aged 18 or over who is an unpaid carer, caring for a loved one, can seek support from the Carers Centre – and the team will ensure everyone is made to feel welcome.

Evan added: “At some point we’re all going to be caring for someone or being cared for.

"It’s a daunting time to ask for help, especially if you’re caring for a loved one, but we’re here to help.”