Fife Carers Centre launches information drop-in sessions

Fife Carers Centre is set to hold information drop-in sessions throughout the Kingdom, starting next month.

By Darren Gibb
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:04 pm

The centre have been supporting unpaid and family carers for over 23 years.

The information drop-in sessions aims to give unpaid carers a chance to have their voices heard and let the vital service know what's missing for them, and how to better support them, as well as keeping carers up to date with what is happening at the centre.

The centre is offering information drop-in sessions

A carer is someone who, without payment, provides help and support to a relative, friend or neighbour who can’t manage without their help – this could be due to age, physical or mental illness, addiction or disability.

The centre offers carers information on a wide range of topics from applying for benefits to learning more about the condition affecting the person they care for.

For more information on what it can offer, please visit: https://www.fifecarerscentre.org/.

