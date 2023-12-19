News you can trust since 1871
Fife carol service part of Princess of Wales’ Christmas Eve celebration on ITV

A Christmas carol service held in Fife was one of 12 across the UK to support the Princess of Wales returning to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas Eve celebration which will be screened on STV on December 24.
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
A scene from the Together at Christmas community carol services in 2022 (Pic: SSteve Brock)

Hosted by Lord-Lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation, the services Royal Highness’ Shaping Us campaign showcased the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.

The service, staged at Dunfermline Abbey - the only one to take place in Scotland - provided a moment for people to come together and celebrate community work during the festive season. It was also an opportunity to share a special thank you to those who are supporting the youngest children in our society in those crucial early years.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: “I am delighted that these community carol services were a part of our Together at Christmas initiative. Christmas is a time for being with others, and for remembering the hope that new life brings. The community carol services across the UK provided a wonderful opportunity to thank those incredible individuals helping the youngest members in our society in those crucial early years. We know just how important it is to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”

The carol service is being aired on ITV1 at 7:45pm this Christmas Eve.

