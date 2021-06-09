Fife cathedral closed to public over safety risks
A Fife cathedral has been closed to visitors due to a potential safety risk.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:08 pm
St Andrews Cathedral and graveyard are being closed to the public until further notice – one of 19 Historic Environment Scotland properties affected following a recent inspection.
Inspections recently carried out at some of its properties identified a potential safety risk to visitors and staff from unstable masonry at high level.
As a result, a decision was taken to close or partially close some sites as a precautionary measure until inspections can take place.