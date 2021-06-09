Fife cathedral closed to public over safety risks

St Andrews Cathedral.

St Andrews Cathedral and graveyard are being closed to the public until further notice – one of 19 Historic Environment Scotland properties affected following a recent inspection.

Inspections recently carried out at some of its properties identified a potential safety risk to visitors and staff from unstable masonry at high level.