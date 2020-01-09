Fife centenarian shares secret to long life

A Levenmouth centenarian revealed her secret for a long life as she celebrated her 100th birthday last week – breathing.

Sophia Hamilton was joined by relatives at Walton House in Leven to mark the occasion, as she looked back on her long life and achievements.

Sophia is Levenmouth born and raised, spending most of her life in Buckhaven before moving to the Leven care home in 2018.

Born in 1920, the eldest of eight children, Sophia married husband Hugh in 1940, with whom she would have three children.

She admits she has not had a quiet life, having several jobs and getting involved in various organisations and clubs.

“I’ve worked all my days, since I was 12 years old,” she said.

“Every job I had was 15 years, 20 years, 13 years. I’ve done everything. I’ve been in the fields, in factories. I was able to work all those years because I had a good mother.”

Sophia was the secretary of a Co-operative Women’s Guild for 23 years and was a founder member and vice-president of Fife Area Pensioners’ Association.

She also started a writing club, which was one of her passions. Her work was published and won her visits to the University of Edinburgh and Moscow.

As well as travelling, going to places including Germany, Austria and Australia – “mostly the cold countries, not the warm countries” – Sophia also enjoyed gardening and walking.

“I’ve not had a quiet life,” Sophia said. “I’ve been a busy woman.”