Fife charitable trust boosts offer to help students to get active
Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is expanding its offer to students across the Kingdom to make it easier and more affordable for them to get the health benefits of getting active.
The move by the trust will see the charitable organisation working with Fife College to boost access to its sports and leisure facilities close to college campuses.
The offer of Leisure Active - the trust’s low-cost membership scheme – will give full-time students discounted, unlimited access, all year round, to leisure centres with a focus toward campuses near to Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre.
Rebecca Suiter, sales and membership manager for the trust, said: “This offer expands memberships which were previously in place – in particular, it allows students to access facilities out with term times.
“We have designed a scheme which we think will be very attractive to students and encourage real health and wellbeing benefits for those who take up the offer.”