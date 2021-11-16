Fife charities benefit from white goods donation after £140m refit at Mossmorran
More than £5000 of quality white goods and office furniture has been donated to local charities and the NHS from the ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran.
Dozens of nearly new fridges, microwaves, toasters and kettles, as well as hundreds of pieces of office furniture, have been given to local organisations including Burntisland Health Centre, Kirkcaldy and Burntisland Foodbanks, Furniture Plus and Burntisland’s Toll Community Centre.
More goods have been collected by Trust in Fife which provides temporary accommodation for homeless people in the region and helps them find permanent homes, with some still to go to the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Dunfermline, which helps to alleviate material poverty.
The items were surplus to requirements following the recent £140m upgrade at the ExxonMobil plant where they were used for the hundreds of additional staff and contractors who helped carry out the work.
Yvonne Crombie, manager at the Toll Community Centre in Burntisland, said: “Everyone at the centre is so grateful to ExxonMobil for their kind donation of desks, super comfy office chairs and filing cabinets and even a fridge for us to keep our milk and lunches in. It makes a huge difference working in a modern environment.
“We also got in touch with the local foodbank and two of their customers received a fridge and microwave each which will make their lives more comfortable and save money by not having to shop every day.
“It’s like Christmas came early thanks to FEP!”
Any other charities which could benefit from some office furniture can contact Louise Russell, community affairs co-ordinator, for consideration, at: [email protected].