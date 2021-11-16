Dozens of nearly new fridges, microwaves, toasters and kettles, as well as hundreds of pieces of office furniture, have been given to local organisations including Burntisland Health Centre, Kirkcaldy and Burntisland Foodbanks, Furniture Plus and Burntisland’s Toll Community Centre.

More goods have been collected by Trust in Fife which provides temporary accommodation for homeless people in the region and helps them find permanent homes, with some still to go to the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Dunfermline, which helps to alleviate material poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Sheridan, logistics supervisor at FEP with Yvonne Crombie, Toll Centre development manager.

The items were surplus to requirements following the recent £140m upgrade at the ExxonMobil plant where they were used for the hundreds of additional staff and contractors who helped carry out the work.

Yvonne Crombie, manager at the Toll Community Centre in Burntisland, said: “Everyone at the centre is so grateful to ExxonMobil for their kind donation of desks, super comfy office chairs and filing cabinets and even a fridge for us to keep our milk and lunches in. It makes a huge difference working in a modern environment.

“We also got in touch with the local foodbank and two of their customers received a fridge and microwave each which will make their lives more comfortable and save money by not having to shop every day.

“It’s like Christmas came early thanks to FEP!”

Any other charities which could benefit from some office furniture can contact Louise Russell, community affairs co-ordinator, for consideration, at: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.